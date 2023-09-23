The Arizona Cardinals are +100000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire league as of September 23.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +8000

+8000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 10 times in Cardinals games.

Arizona ranked 22nd in total offense (323.5 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last season, but three on the road.

Arizona won only one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

Conner also had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one TD.

In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, catching 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games a season ago.

Greg Dortch had 52 receptions for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

On defense last year, Zaven Collins helped set the tone with one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 16 games.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +8000 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +10000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +800 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +600 5 October 8 Bengals - +2000 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1200 9 November 5 @ Browns - +4000 10 November 12 Falcons - +4000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +75000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +4000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +600 16 December 24 @ Bears - +25000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +750 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

