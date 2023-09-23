Arizona vs. Stanford: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The Arizona Wildcats (2-1) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Stanford Cardinal (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Stanford Stadium. The Wildcats are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 59.5 in the contest.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Stanford matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stanford, California
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
Arizona vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-11.5)
|59.5
|-450
|+340
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-11.5)
|59.5
|-465
|+350
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Arizona vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Arizona has put together a perfect 2-0-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Wildcats have been favored by 11.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- Stanford has won one game against the spread this year.
- The Cardinal have not covered the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
Arizona 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
