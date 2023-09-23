The Arizona Wildcats (2-1) and the Stanford Cardinal (1-2) square off on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Stanford Stadium in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

Arizona ranks 41st in total defense this year (301.0 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on the offensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 484.3 total yards per game. Stanford ranks 96th in points per game (23.3), but it has been less productive on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 13th-worst in the FBS with 36.7 points ceded per contest.

Find out how to watch this game on Pac-12 Network in the article below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Arizona vs. Stanford Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Arizona vs. Stanford Key Statistics

Arizona Stanford 484.3 (34th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.7 (82nd) 301.0 (39th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 457.0 (108th) 173.7 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 182.3 (44th) 310.7 (19th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 198.3 (97th) 8 (121st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (77th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura has thrown for 912 yards, completing 73.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 124 yards (41.3 ypg) on 15 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Michael Wiley has compiled 168 rushing yards on 38 carries, scoring one touchdown. He's also added 132 yards (44.0 per game) on 15 catches.

Tetairoa McMillan's team-high 315 yards as a receiver have come on 17 catches (out of 22 targets) with three touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has reeled in 20 passes while averaging 51.0 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Stanford Stats Leaders

Ashton Daniels has put up 336 passing yards, or 112.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 62% of his passes and has collected three touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also contributed on the ground with 23.7 rushing yards per game.

The team's top rusher, Casey Filkins, has carried the ball 24 times for 184 yards (61.3 per game) with one touchdown.

E.J. Smith has totaled 135 yards on 18 carries with one touchdown.

Benjamin Yurosek has hauled in 192 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Elic Ayomanor has eight receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Mudia Reuben's five grabs (on 11 targets) have netted him 92 yards (30.7 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Arizona or Stanford gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.