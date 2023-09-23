The No. 5 USC Trojans (3-0) are 34.5-point favorites when they visit the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2) in a Pac-12 matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. A total of 61.5 points has been set for this game.

USC owns the 41st-ranked defense this season (17.3 points allowed per game), and has been better offensively, ranking best with 59.3 points per game. Arizona State ranks ninth-worst in total yards per game (292.7), but it has been more effective defensively, ranking 34th in the FBS with 293.3 total yards surrendered per contest.

Arizona State vs. USC Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

Location: Tempe, Arizona

Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

TV Channel: FOX

USC vs Arizona State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline USC -34.5 -115 -105 61.5 -110 -110 N/A N/A

Week 4 Pac-12 Betting Trends

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State is winless against the spread so far this year (0-2-0).

Arizona State has not hit the over on a point total in two games with a set over/under.

Arizona State has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.

This season, Arizona State has been at least a underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has thrown for 403 yards (134.3 yards per game) while completing 56.7% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Cameron Skattebo has run the ball 36 times for 148 yards, with two touchdowns. He's also tacked on six catches for 51 yards.

DeCarlos Brooks has totaled 90 yards on 21 carries.

Xavier Guillory has collected 12 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 140 (46.7 yards per game). He's been targeted 22 times and has one touchdown.

Elijhah Badger has put together a 125-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught nine passes on 19 targets.

Jalin Conyers' six catches (on eight targets) have netted him 68 yards (22.7 ypg).

Prince Dorbah has collected 2.5 sacks to lead the team, while also recording two TFL and 13 tackles.

Chris Edmonds, Arizona State's tackle leader, has 20 tackles this year.

