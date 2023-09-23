Arizona State vs. USC: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - September 23
The No. 5 USC Trojans (3-0) will meet their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-2) in a matchup on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Sun Devils will need a complete game to pull off an upset, they are currently 34.5-point underdogs. The over/under in this outing is 61.5 points.
You will see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the USC vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Arizona State vs. USC Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Arizona State vs. USC Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-34.5)
|61.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|USC (-35.5)
|61.5
|-10000
|+2400
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 4 Odds
- Oklahoma vs Cincinnati
- Wisconsin vs Purdue
- Maryland vs Michigan State
- Miami (FL) vs Temple
- SMU vs TCU
- Virginia Tech vs Marshall
- NC State vs Virginia
- Air Force vs San Jose State
- Georgia State vs Coastal Carolina
- Florida State vs Clemson
- Colorado vs Oregon
- Auburn vs Texas A&M
- Ole Miss vs Alabama
- Oklahoma State vs Iowa State
- BYU vs Kansas
- UCLA vs Utah
Arizona State vs. USC Betting Trends
- Arizona State is winless against the spread this season (0-2-0).
- USC has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Trojans have covered the spread when playing as at least 34.5-point favorites in their only opportunity this season.
Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+12500
|Bet $100 to win $12500
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.