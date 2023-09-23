Pac-12 opponents will battle when the Arizona Wildcats (2-1) meet the Stanford Cardinal (1-2). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this game.

When and Where is Arizona vs. Stanford?

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Stanford Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Stanford 30, Arizona 26

Stanford 30, Arizona 26 Arizona has been listed as the moneyline favorite just one other time so far this season, a game they won.

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in only one game this season, which they won.

Stanford lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Cardinal have been at least a +340 moneyline underdog two times this season, but lost all of those games.

The Wildcats have an 81.8% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Stanford (+12.5)



Stanford (+12.5) Arizona is unbeaten against the spread this season.

The Wildcats have been favored by 12.5 points or more once this season and covered the spread.

Stanford has one win against the spread in three games this season.

The Cardinal have been underdogs by 12.5 points or more one time this season and have not covered the spread once.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (60.5)



Under (60.5) Arizona and its opponents have not combined to outscore Saturday's total of 60.5 points this season.

There have been two games featuring Stanford this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's point total of 60.5.

Arizona averages 31 points per game against Stanford's 23.3, amounting to 6.2 points under the game's over/under of 60.5.

Splits Tables

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 59 57.5 60.5 Implied Total AVG 36.5 38 35 ATS Record 2-0-0 1-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 0-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Stanford

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.5 60.5 62 Implied Total AVG 37.3 34 39 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-0 0-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

