Week 4 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Arizona
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The college football slate in Week 4, which includes the USC Trojans versus the Arizona State Sun Devils, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Arizona.
College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week
Montana Grizzlies at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
- TV Channel: NBC
- Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+
Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Stanford Stadium
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arizona (-12.5)
No. 5 USC Trojans at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, September 23
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: USC (-34.5)
