The college football slate in Week 4, which includes the USC Trojans versus the Arizona State Sun Devils, should provide some fireworks for fans watching from Arizona.

Watch every important college football game this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Click here for how to watch information on this week's Top 25 games!

College Football Games to Watch in Arizona on TV This Week

Montana Grizzlies at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks

Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Fubo | ESPN+

Arizona Wildcats at Stanford Cardinal

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Stanford Stadium

Stanford Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Arizona (-12.5)

No. 5 USC Trojans at Arizona State Sun Devils

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Sun Devil Stadium TV Channel: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: USC (-34.5)

Sign up for Fubo and ESPN+ and watch college football all season long!