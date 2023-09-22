Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers Today - September 22
The Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) will look to keep a five-game win streak alive when they visit the New York Yankees (77-76) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday.
The Yankees will give the nod to Luke Weaver (2-5, 6.77 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt (2-8, 5.86 ERA).
Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Weaver - NYY (2-5, 6.77 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (2-8, 5.86 ERA)
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt
- Pfaadt (2-8) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 5.86 ERA in 86 2/3 innings pitched, with 78 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.86, with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .282 against him.
- Pfaadt is looking to collect his fourth quality start of the season.
- Pfaadt is looking for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per start.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver
- The Yankees will hand the ball to Weaver (2-5) for his 24th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw four innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.77, a 2.56 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.609 in 27 games this season.
- In 23 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.
- Weaver has nine starts of five or more innings this season in 23 chances. He averages 4.2 innings per outing.
- He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 27 chances this season.
Luke Weaver vs. Diamondbacks
- The Diamondbacks are batting .253 this season, 12th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .415 (14th in the league) with 162 home runs.
- The Diamondbacks have gone 8-for-19 with a double, a home run and three RBI in four innings this season against the right-hander.
