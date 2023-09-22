In the series opener on Friday, September 22, Brandon Pfaadt will toe the rubber for the Arizona Diamondbacks (81-72) as they square off against the New York Yankees (77-76), who will answer with Luke Weaver. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The favored Diamondbacks have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at -105. An 8-run total has been set in this contest.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Pfaadt - ARI (2-8, 5.86 ERA) vs Weaver - NYY (2-5, 6.77 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks Moneyline Yankees Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Have the urge to wager on the Diamondbacks' game against the Yankees but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Diamondbacks (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Diamondbacks to beat the Yankees with those odds, and the Diamondbacks emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Corbin Carroll get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 39, or 61.9%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Diamondbacks have a record of 39-24 (61.9%).

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Arizona has a 53.5% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Diamondbacks were named the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Arizona and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Yankees have been victorious in 23, or 42.6%, of the 54 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious 21 times in 47 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, New York and its opponents are 3-5-2 in the last 10 games with a total.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +5000 12th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Think the Diamondbacks can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Arizona and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.