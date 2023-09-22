Oswaldo Cabrera and the New York Yankees will attempt to beat Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks when the teams meet on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 22nd in baseball with 162 total home runs.

Arizona is 14th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks have the 12th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).

Arizona has the No. 13 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.7 runs per game (713 total runs).

The Diamondbacks' .324 on-base percentage ranks 13th in baseball.

Diamondbacks hitters strike out 7.8 times per game, the fourth-lowest average in MLB.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.56).

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.331).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Brandon Pfaadt (2-8) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 2-8 with a 5.86 ERA and 78 strikeouts through 86 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Chicago Cubs while surrendering four hits.

Pfaadt is looking to secure his fourth quality start of the season in this matchup.

Pfaadt is looking for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 frames per appearance on the hill.

He has had two appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants W 7-1 Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Pfaadt Luke Weaver 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Davies Carlos Rodón 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Ryne Nelson Clarke Schmidt 9/25/2023 White Sox - Away Zac Gallen José Ureña 9/26/2023 White Sox - Away Merrill Kelly Jesse Scholtens 9/27/2023 White Sox - Away Brandon Pfaadt Touki Toussaint

