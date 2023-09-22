The Arizona Cardinals right now have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +100000.

Watch the Cardinals this season on Fubo!

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +8000

+8000 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000

Looking to place a futures bet on the Cardinals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona covered eight times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Cardinals games went over the point total 10 out of 17 times last season.

Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the NFL. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 21st, allowing 348.9 yards per game.

The Cardinals won only one game at home last year, but three on the road.

Arizona won only one game as favorites (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference overall they went 3-9.

Cardinals Impact Players

In 13 games last year, James Conner rushed for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Conner also had 46 catches for 300 yards and one TD.

Marquise Brown had 67 receptions for 709 yards (59.1 per game) and three touchdowns in 12 games.

Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games a season ago.

Greg Dortch had 52 catches for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

In 16 games last year, Zaven Collins compiled 2.0 sacks to go with 11.0 TFL, 100 tackles, and one interception.

Bet on Cardinals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +8000 2 September 17 Giants L 31-28 +10000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +800 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +600 5 October 8 Bengals - +2000 6 October 15 @ Rams - +8000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +4000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1200 9 November 5 @ Browns - +4000 10 November 12 Falcons - +4000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +75000 12 November 26 Rams - +8000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +4000 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +600 16 December 24 @ Bears - +25000 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +750 18 January 7 Seahawks - +4000

Odds are current as of September 22 at 5:21 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.