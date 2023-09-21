Arizona High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Maricopa County This Week
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Maricopa County, Arizona this week? We've got the information.
Maricopa County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Gilbert Christian High School at Fountain Hills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21
- Location: Fountain Hills, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flowing Wells High School at Barry Goldwater High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
McClintock High School at Cienega High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21
- Location: Vail, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Vista High School at Casteel High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Agua Fria High School at Tolleson Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21
- Location: Tolleson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cesar Chavez High School at Mountain Pointe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pusch Ridge Christian Academy at San Tan Foothills High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21
- Location: San Tan Valley, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ironwood High School at Verrado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 21
- Location: Buckeye, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Highland High School at Chandler High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on September 22
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winslow High School at Crismon High School
- Game Time: 6:45 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Ridge High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Horizon High School at Millennium High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brophy College Preparatory at Notre Dame Preparatory
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Arcadia High School at Camelback High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northwest Christian High School at Eastmark High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Heights Preparatory at Mountain View High School - Mesa
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American Leadership Academy - Ironwood at Benjamin Franklin High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chaparral High School at Desert Vista High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buckeye Union High School at Canyon View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Waddell, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sunrise Mountain High School at West Point High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
La Joya Community High School at Paradise Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain Ridge High School at Queen Creek High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Queen Creek, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Madison Highland Preparatory at Shadow Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Maricopa High School at Mesquite High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Shadow Ridge High School at Perry High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Gilbert, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Scottsdale Christian Academy at Coronado High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Skyline High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Dobson High School at Westwood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- Conference: East Valley
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Deer Valley High School at Mingus Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Cottonwood, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Flagstaff High School at Copper Canyon High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Glendale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Corona del Sol High School at Marcos de Niza High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lincoln Preparatory Academy at Ray High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Kearny, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Williams Field High School at Red Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Mesa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Liberty High School at Centennial High School - Corona
- Game Time: 7:00 PM PT on September 22
- Location: Corona, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Estrella Foothills High School at Seton Catholic Preparatory High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Chandler, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Desert Edge High School at Sunnyslope High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Willow Canyon High School at Westview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Avondale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Window Rock High School at Tempe High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Tempe, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Campo Verde High School at Desert Mountain High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 22
- Location: Scottsdale, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
