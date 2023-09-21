Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Arizona Cardinals right now have the worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the entire NFL at +100000.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +8000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, 10 Cardinals games hit the over.
- Offensively, Arizona ranked 22nd in the NFL with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).
- The Cardinals won just one game at home last season, but three on the road.
- When favored last season Arizona picked up only one win (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as the underdog.
- In the NFC West, the Cardinals won only one game (1-5), and in the conference as a whole they went 3-9.
Cardinals Impact Players
- James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.
- Also, Conner had 46 catches for 300 yards and one touchdown.
- In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, catching 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).
- Zach Ertz had 47 catches for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, catching 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).
- On defense last year, Zaven Collins helped keep opposing offenses in check with one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 16 games.
Cardinals Player Futures
|James Conner Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Marquise Brown Offensive Player of the Year Odds
|Kyler Murray MVP Odds
|Clayton Tune Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
|Jamiu Bolaji Ojulari Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|L 20-16
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|L 31-28
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+750
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+600
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+2000
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+4000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1400
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+75000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+600
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+25000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+4000
Odds are current as of September 21 at 5:18 AM ET.
