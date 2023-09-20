Merrill Kelly will be starting for the Arizona Diamondbacks when they take on Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday at 3:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, September 20, 2023

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in Major League Baseball with 160 home runs.

Arizona is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Diamondbacks rank 12th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 706 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.323).

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Arizona strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.58) in the majors this season.

Diamondbacks pitchers have a 1.334 WHIP this season, 19th in the majors.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Kelly (11-7) to the mound for his 28th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Thursday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed six hits in five innings against the New York Mets.

In 27 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 16 of them.

Kelly will look to pitch five or more innings for the 27th start in a row.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/14/2023 Mets L 11-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants W 8-4 Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Pfaadt - 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Davies Carlos Rodón 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Ryne Nelson Clarke Schmidt 9/25/2023 White Sox - Away Zac Gallen José Ureña 9/26/2023 White Sox - Away Merrill Kelly Jesse Scholtens

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.