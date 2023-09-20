Wednesday's contest between the Arizona Diamondbacks (80-72) and the San Francisco Giants (76-75) at Chase Field has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-3, with the Diamondbacks taking home the win. Game time is at 3:40 PM ET on September 20.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (11-7) to the mound, while Logan Webb (10-12) will get the nod for the Giants.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Diamondbacks have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 5-4-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Diamondbacks' last 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have entered the game as favorites 63 times this season and won 39, or 61.9%, of those games.

Arizona is 39-24 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Diamondbacks, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

Arizona has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 706 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.58).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule