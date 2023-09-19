The Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) and San Francisco Giants (76-74) clash in the first of a two-game series on Tuesday at Chase Field, at 9:40 PM ET. The Diamondbacks are coming off a series victory over the Cubs, and the Giants a series loss to the Rockies.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Diamondbacks will send Zac Gallen (15-8) to the mound, while Alex Cobb (7-6) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Tuesday, September 19, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Gallen - ARI (15-8, 3.50 ERA) vs Cobb - SF (7-6, 3.62 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zac Gallen

Gallen (15-8) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 32nd start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in five innings pitched on Wednesday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.50, a 4.85 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.106 in 31 games this season.

In 31 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 18 of them.

Gallen has pitched five or more innings in 21 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has seven appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 31 chances this season.

Zac Gallen vs. Giants

The Giants have scored 650 runs this season, which ranks 21st in MLB. They are batting .241 for the campaign with 162 home runs, 19th in the league.

The Giants have gone 12-for-50 with two doubles, a home run and five RBI in 13 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Alex Cobb

Cobb (7-6 with a 3.62 ERA and 130 strikeouts in 149 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his 28th of the season.

The righty's last appearance was on Tuesday, Sept. 12 against the Cleveland Guardians, when he tossed five innings, surrendering no earned runs while allowing three hits.

The 35-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.62, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents have a .268 batting average against him.

Cobb enters this matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Cobb will look to pick up his 20th outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance.

In seven of his 27 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Alex Cobb vs. Diamondbacks

The opposing Diamondbacks offense has a collective .252 batting average, and is 15th in the league with 1278 total hits and 14th in MLB action with 698 runs scored. They have the 16th-ranked slugging percentage (.413) and are 21st in all of MLB with 160 home runs.

Head-to-head against the Diamondbacks this season, Cobb has thrown 13 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on 11 hits while striking out seven.

