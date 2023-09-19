Zac Gallen gets the nod for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday at Chase Field against J.D. Davis and the San Francisco Giants. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for the first game of a two-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 19, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

TV Channel: ARID

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks rank 21st in MLB action with 160 total home runs.

Arizona's .413 slugging percentage ranks 16th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks' .252 batting average ranks 12th in MLB.

Arizona ranks 14th in runs scored with 698 (4.6 per game).

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Diamondbacks strike out 7.8 times per game to rank fourth in baseball.

The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Arizona's pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.

Arizona has a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 22nd across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Diamondbacks average baseball's 19th-ranked WHIP (1.335).

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Gallen (15-8) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.50 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 199 strikeouts.

In his last time out on Wednesday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Gallen is trying to record his 19th quality start of the season.

Gallen will look to build on a 22-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 6.2 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in seven of his 31 appearances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/13/2023 Mets L 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets L 11-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs W 6-2 Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Pfaadt - 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Davies Carlos Rodón 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Ryne Nelson Clarke Schmidt 9/25/2023 White Sox - Away Zac Gallen José Ureña

