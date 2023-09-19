Diamondbacks vs. Giants Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 19
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:42 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (76-74) at 9:40 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.
The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (15-8) versus the Giants and Alex Cobb (7-6).
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ARID
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- The Diamondbacks have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.
- Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 38 (61.3%) of those contests.
- Arizona has entered 26 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 17-9 in those contests.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.
- Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 698 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 13
|@ Mets
|L 7-1
|Zac Gallen vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 14
|@ Mets
|L 11-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Kodai Senga
|September 15
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Justin Steele
|September 16
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Zach Davies vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 17
|Cubs
|W 6-2
|Ryne Nelson vs Jordan Wicks
|September 19
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Alex Cobb
|September 20
|Giants
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Logan Webb
|September 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs TBA
|September 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Zach Davies vs Carlos Rodón
|September 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Clarke Schmidt
|September 25
|@ White Sox
|-
|Zac Gallen vs José Ureña
