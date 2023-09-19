Tuesday's game at Chase Field has the Arizona Diamondbacks (79-72) matching up with the San Francisco Giants (76-74) at 9:40 PM ET (on September 19). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Diamondbacks, so expect a tight matchup.

The Diamondbacks will give the nod to Zac Gallen (15-8) versus the Giants and Alex Cobb (7-6).

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 19, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Diamondbacks vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Diamondbacks 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and split those matchups 1-1.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Diamondbacks have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Diamondbacks have been favorites in 62 games this season and won 38 (61.3%) of those contests.

Arizona has entered 26 games this season favored by -155 or more and is 17-9 in those contests.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 60.8% chance of a victory for the Diamondbacks.

Arizona ranks 14th in the majors with 698 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.58).

