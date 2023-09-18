Cardinals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At the moment the Arizona Cardinals have the worst odds in the league of winning the Super Bowl, listed at +100000.
Cardinals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC West: +8000
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +100000
Arizona Betting Insights
- Arizona compiled an 8-9-0 record against the spread last season.
- The Cardinals and their opponents combined to hit the over 10 out of 17 times last season.
- Arizona put up 323.5 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 22nd in the . Defensively, it ranked 21st, giving up 348.9 yards per contest.
- Last season the Cardinals had three wins on the road, but just one at home.
- Arizona won just one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.
- The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.
Cardinals Impact Players
- In 13 games last year, James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns.
- Also, Conner had 46 receptions for 300 yards and one touchdown.
- In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).
- Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games a season ago.
- In the passing game, Greg Dortch scored two TDs, catching 52 balls for 467 yards (29.2 per game).
- As a key defensive contributor, Zaven Collins delivered 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and one interception in 16 games last year.
2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Commanders
|L 20-16
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Giants
|L 31-28
|+8000
|3
|September 24
|Cowboys
|-
|+800
|4
|October 1
|@ 49ers
|-
|+700
|5
|October 8
|Bengals
|-
|+1800
|6
|October 15
|@ Rams
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Seahawks
|-
|+5000
|8
|October 29
|Ravens
|-
|+1200
|9
|November 5
|@ Browns
|-
|+1800
|10
|November 12
|Falcons
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Texans
|-
|+50000
|12
|November 26
|Rams
|-
|+8000
|13
|December 3
|@ Steelers
|-
|+6600
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|15
|December 17
|49ers
|-
|+700
|16
|December 24
|@ Bears
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|@ Eagles
|-
|+800
|18
|January 7
|Seahawks
|-
|+5000
