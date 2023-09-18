In a clash of AFC North teams, Cleveland (1-0) will face off against the Pittsburgh Steelers (0-1) in a matchup on Monday, September 18, 2023 at Acrisure Stadium. The line forecasts must-see action, with Cleveland favored by 2 points. The over/under is set at 38.5 in the outing.

There will be a slew of live betting opportunities this week when the Browns face off with the Steelers. Before placing any in-game bets, you'll want to check out the stats and trends that we highlight below.

Browns vs. Steelers Quarter-By-Quarter Scoring Trends

1st Quarter

Last season, the Browns were winning after the first quarter in seven games, were behind after the first quarter in two games, and were knotted up after the first quarter in eight games .

Cleveland averaged four points scored in the first quarter last season. Meanwhile, on defense, it allowed an average of 2.3 points in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter last season, the Steelers led six times, trailed nine times, and were knotted up two times.

The Steelers averaged 3.1 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 4.9 points on defense in the first quarter last year.

2nd Quarter

Last year, the Browns won the second quarter in five games, and they lost the second quarter in 12 games.

In the second quarter last year, Cleveland averaged 5.4 points on offense (31st-ranked) and allowed an average of 7.8 points on defense (21st-ranked).

In 17 games last year, the Steelers won the second quarter seven times, were outscored eight times, and tied two times.

In the second quarter last season, the Steelers averaged 6.6 points on offense (18th-ranked) and surrendered an average of 7.2 points on defense (18th-ranked).

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Browns won the third quarter in seven games last season, were outscored in the third quarter in nine games, and tied the third quarter in one game.

In the third quarter last season, Cleveland averaged 3.9 points on offense, and it gave up an average of 5.9 points on defense.

In 17 games last season, the Steelers outscored their opponent in the third quarter three times, were outscored seven times, and were knotted up seven times.

In the third quarter last season, the Steelers averaged 2.5 points scored on offense and allowed an average of 3.6 points on defense.

4th Quarter

Last season, the Browns won the fourth quarter in four games, were outscored in that quarter in 11 games, and they were knotted up in that quarter in two games.

Cleveland averaged 6.1 points scored on offense in the fourth quarter last season. Defensively, it allowed an average of 7.9 points in the fourth quarter.

The Steelers outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games last season, were outscored in that quarter in seven games, and tied in that quarter in one game.

In the fourth quarter last season, the Steelers averaged 5.7 points on offense and allowed an average of 4.6 points on defense.

Browns vs. Steelers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

Last season, the Browns led after the first half in five games, were behind after the first half in nine games, and were knotted up after the first half in three games.

Cleveland scored an average of 9.4 points on offense in the first half last season and gave up an average of 10.1 points on defense.

At the conclusion of the first half last season, the Steelers had the lead seven times, were losing nine times, and were knotted up one time.

Offensively, the Steelers averaged 9.7 points in the first half (20th-ranked) last season. They allowed 12.1 points on average in the first half (23rd-ranked) on defense.

2nd Half

Out of 17 games last year, the Browns won the second half four times (4-0 record in those games), lost 11 times (2-9), and tied two times (1-1).

In the second half last year, Cleveland averaged 10 points on offense. It gave up an average of 13.8 points on defense in the second half.

In 17 games last year, the Steelers won the second half eight times (6-2 record in those games), were outscored in the second half seven times (3-4), and were knotted up in the second half two times (0-2).

The Steelers' offense averaged 8.2 points in the second half last year. On defense, they allowed 8.3 points on average in the second half.

