Best Bets, Odds & Promo Codes for the Giants vs. Cardinals Game – Week 2
Best bets are available for when the New York Giants (0-1) visit the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
When is Giants vs. Cardinals?
- Game Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Watch the NFL live all season long with Fubo!
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: New York 22 - Arizona 16
- The Giants have a 68.6% chance to win this matchup, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- The Giants finished with a 3-2 record in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).
- New York played as a moneyline favorite of -218 or shorter in only one game last season, which it won.
- The Cardinals were underdogs 14 times last season and won three, or 21.4%, of those games.
- Arizona was 1-6 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +180 or more on the moneyline.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: New York (-4)
- The Giants covered the spread 13 times in 17 games last season.
- New York was unbeaten ATS (2-0) when at least a 4-point favorite last season.
- The Cardinals had eight wins in 17 games against the spread last season.
- Arizona had an ATS record of 4-4 as underdogs of 4 points or greater last season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (39.5)
- The two teams averaged a combined 2.0 more points per game (41.5) a season ago than this matchup's total of 39.5 points.
- Opponents of the two teams averaged a combined 8.7 more points per game last season (48.2) than this matchup's over/under of 39.5 points.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Giants games.
- The Cardinals and their opponent combined to hit the over nine out of 17 times last year.
