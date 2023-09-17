As they go for the series sweep, Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) will square off with Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (78-71) at Chase Field on Sunday, September 17. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 PM ET.

The Diamondbacks are -105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cubs (-115). The over/under is 9 runs for the game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under).

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Jordan Wicks - CHC (3-0, 1.99 ERA) vs Ryne Nelson - ARI (7-8, 5.53 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on individual sportsbooks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 83 times this season and won 47, or 56.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Cubs have a record of 47-36 (56.6%).

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Cubs went 3-6 across the nine games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total two times.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 32-41 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

