How to Watch the Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 17
The Chicago Cubs versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Seiya Suzuki and Tommy Pham.
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Chase Field
Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Diamondbacks' 159 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.
- Arizona ranks 15th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.
- The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.
- Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 692 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).
- The Diamondbacks rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.
- Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.
- Arizona has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.337 WHIP this season.
Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ryne Nelson (7-8) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 27th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- He has seven quality starts in 26 chances this season.
- Nelson has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.
- He has made 26 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Diamondbacks Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/12/2023
|Mets
|L 7-4
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Jose Butto
|9/13/2023
|Mets
|L 7-1
|Away
|Zac Gallen
|Joey Lucchesi
|9/14/2023
|Mets
|L 11-1
|Away
|Merrill Kelly
|Kodai Senga
|9/15/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Home
|Brandon Pfaadt
|Justin Steele
|9/16/2023
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Home
|Zach Davies
|Kyle Hendricks
|9/17/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Ryne Nelson
|Jordan Wicks
|9/19/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Zac Gallen
|Alex Cobb
|9/20/2023
|Giants
|-
|Home
|Merrill Kelly
|Logan Webb
|9/22/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Brandon Pfaadt
|-
|9/23/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Zach Davies
|Carlos Rodón
|9/24/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Away
|Ryne Nelson
|Clarke Schmidt
