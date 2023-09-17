The Chicago Cubs versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Seiya Suzuki and Tommy Pham.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 159 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Arizona ranks 15th in the majors with a .412 team slugging percentage.

The Diamondbacks rank 14th in MLB with a .251 team batting average.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 692 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 14th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.322).

The Diamondbacks rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.8 whiffs per contest.

Arizona averages the 23rd-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.4) in the majors this season.

Arizona has pitched to a 4.60 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 19th in MLB with a combined 1.337 WHIP this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryne Nelson (7-8) will take to the mound for the Diamondbacks and make his 27th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the New York Mets, giving up six earned runs while allowing seven hits.

He has seven quality starts in 26 chances this season.

Nelson has started 26 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has made 26 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/12/2023 Mets L 7-4 Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets L 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets L 11-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs W 7-6 Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Pfaadt - 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away Zach Davies Carlos Rodón 9/24/2023 Yankees - Away Ryne Nelson Clarke Schmidt

