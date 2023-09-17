Sunday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (78-71) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 17.

The probable pitchers are Jordan Wicks (3-0) for the Cubs and Ryne Nelson (7-8) for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.

The last 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.

The Diamondbacks have won in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Arizona has come away with a win 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (692 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule