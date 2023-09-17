Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 17
Sunday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (78-71) versus the Arizona Diamondbacks (78-72) at Chase Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on September 17.
The probable pitchers are Jordan Wicks (3-0) for the Cubs and Ryne Nelson (7-8) for the Diamondbacks.
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.
Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Explore More About This Game
Diamondbacks Performance Insights
- In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 5-3.
- When it comes to the total, Arizona and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games.
- The last 10 Diamondbacks contests have not had a spread set by oddsmakers.
- The Diamondbacks have won in 38, or 46.9%, of the 81 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Arizona has come away with a win 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- The offense for Arizona is the No. 13 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (692 total runs).
- Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.60 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
Diamondbacks Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 12
|@ Mets
|L 7-4
|Ryne Nelson vs Jose Butto
|September 13
|@ Mets
|L 7-1
|Zac Gallen vs Joey Lucchesi
|September 14
|@ Mets
|L 11-1
|Merrill Kelly vs Kodai Senga
|September 15
|Cubs
|W 6-4
|Brandon Pfaadt vs Justin Steele
|September 16
|Cubs
|W 7-6
|Zach Davies vs Kyle Hendricks
|September 17
|Cubs
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Jordan Wicks
|September 19
|Giants
|-
|Zac Gallen vs Alex Cobb
|September 20
|Giants
|-
|Merrill Kelly vs Logan Webb
|September 22
|@ Yankees
|-
|Brandon Pfaadt vs TBA
|September 23
|@ Yankees
|-
|Zach Davies vs Carlos Rodón
|September 24
|@ Yankees
|-
|Ryne Nelson vs Clarke Schmidt
