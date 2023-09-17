The New York Giants (0-1) are considered 5.5-point favorites heading into their matchup on Sunday, September 17, 2023 versus the Arizona Cardinals (0-1). For this game, an over/under of 39.5 has been set.

Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Giants as they prepare for this matchup against the Cardinals. Before the Cardinals square off against the Giants, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting insights and trends.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. New York Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Insights

Against the spread, Arizona was 8-9-0 last season.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs last season, the Cardinals had an ATS record of 4-3.

Arizona had 10 of its 17 games hit the over last year.

New York was 13-4-0 against the spread last season.

The Giants went unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 5.5-point favorite or more last year.

There were seven New York games (out of 17) that hit the over last year.

