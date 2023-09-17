Cardinals vs. Giants: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Giants (0-1) go on the road to meet the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.
Before the Giants play the Cardinals, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.
Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023
- Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Glendale, Arizona
- Venue: State Farm Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Giants
|4
|39.5
|-210
|+170
Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats
Arizona Cardinals
- The Cardinals played 11 games last season that had more than 39.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Arizona's contests last year was 45.4, 5.9 more points than this game's total.
- Against the spread, the Cardinals were 8-9-0 last season.
- The Cardinals won three, or 21.4%, of the 14 games they played as underdogs last season.
- Arizona was 1-6 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.
New York Giants
- The Giants' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 39.5 points 14 times.
- New York had an average total of 42.7 in its outings last season, 3.2 more points than the over/under for this game.
- The Giants' record against the spread last year was 13-4-0.
- The Giants finished 3-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).
- New York played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.
Giants vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Giants
|21.5
|15
|21.8
|17
|42.7
|14
|Cardinals
|20
|21
|26.4
|31
|45.4
|11
Cardinals Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.4
|46.8
|43.8
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25
|25.7
|24.3
|ATS Record
|8-9-0
|4-5-0
|4-4-0
|Over/Under Record
|10-7-0
|5-4-0
|5-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-2
|1-1
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-11
|0-7
|3-4
Giants Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.7
|41.7
|43.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.1
|22.8
|25.6
|ATS Record
|13-4-0
|6-3-0
|7-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|7-10-0
|4-5-0
|3-5-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-2
|3-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|6-5-1
|2-1-1
|4-4
