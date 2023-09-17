The New York Giants (0-1) go on the road to meet the Arizona Cardinals (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Before the Giants play the Cardinals, check out the betting insights and trends for both teams.

Cardinals vs. Giants Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, September 17, 2023

Sunday, September 17, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona Venue: State Farm Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Giants 4 39.5 -210 +170

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Records & Stats

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals played 11 games last season that had more than 39.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Arizona's contests last year was 45.4, 5.9 more points than this game's total.

Against the spread, the Cardinals were 8-9-0 last season.

The Cardinals won three, or 21.4%, of the 14 games they played as underdogs last season.

Arizona was 1-6 last season when entering a game as the underdog by +170 or more on the moneyline.

New York Giants

The Giants' 17 games last season went over this contest's total of 39.5 points 14 times.

New York had an average total of 42.7 in its outings last season, 3.2 more points than the over/under for this game.

The Giants' record against the spread last year was 13-4-0.

The Giants finished 3-2 in games they were favored on the moneyline last season (winning 60% of those games).

New York played as a moneyline favorite of -210 or shorter in only two games last season, and it won both.

Giants vs. Cardinals Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Giants 21.5 15 21.8 17 42.7 14 Cardinals 20 21 26.4 31 45.4 11

Cardinals Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.4 46.8 43.8 Implied Team Total AVG 25 25.7 24.3 ATS Record 8-9-0 4-5-0 4-4-0 Over/Under Record 10-7-0 5-4-0 5-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-11 0-7 3-4

Giants Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.7 41.7 43.9 Implied Team Total AVG 24.1 22.8 25.6 ATS Record 13-4-0 6-3-0 7-1-0 Over/Under Record 7-10-0 4-5-0 3-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-2 3-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 6-5-1 2-1-1 4-4

