The Arizona Cardinals (0-1) square off against the New York Giants (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17, 2023.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Giants vs. Cardinals

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Cardinals Insights (2022)

The Cardinals racked up just 1.8 fewer points per game (20) than the Giants allowed (21.8) last year.

The Cardinals racked up 323.5 yards per game last season, 34.7 fewer yards than the 358.2 the Giants allowed per outing.

Last season Arizona racked up 110.2 rushing yards per game, 34.0 fewer than New York allowed per outing (144.2).

Last season the Cardinals turned the ball over 25 times, six more than the Giants' takeaways (19).

Cardinals Home Performance (2022)

At home last year, the Cardinals averaged fewer points (19.6 per game) than overall (20). They also allowed more (28.7 per game) than overall (26.4).

The Cardinals accumulated 325.1 yards per game at home (1.6 more than overall), and conceded 391.2 at home (42.3 more than overall).

At home, Arizona accumulated fewer passing yards (209.8 per game) than overall (213.3). It also allowed more passing yards (274.3 per game) than overall (230.3).

The Cardinals picked up 115.3 rushing yards per game at home (5.1 more than overall), and conceded 116.9 at home (1.7 fewer than overall).

At home the Cardinals converted more third downs (38.5%) than overall (35.2%). But they also allowed opponents to convert on more third downs (46.8%) than overall (42.9%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/10/2023 at Washington L 20-16 FOX 9/17/2023 New York - FOX 9/24/2023 Dallas - FOX 10/1/2023 at San Francisco - FOX 10/8/2023 Cincinnati - FOX

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.