Review the injury report for the Arizona Cardinals (0-1), which currently has six players listed on it, as the Cardinals ready for their matchup against the New York Giants (0-1) at State Farm Stadium on Sunday, September 17 at 4:05 PM .

The Cardinals' last game was a 20-16 loss to the Washington Commanders.

The Giants took on the Dallas Cowboys in their most recent game, falling 40-0.

Arizona Cardinals Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status James Conner RB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Josh Woods LB Ankle Out Kelvin Beachum OL Hand Questionable Budda Baker S Hamstring Questionable Leki Fotu DT Shoulder Questionable L.J. Collier DL Biceps Out

Sportsbook Promo Codes

New York Giants Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Matt Peart OT Elbow Limited Participation In Practice Cam Brown LB Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Azeez Ojulari OLB Hamstring Doubtful Graham Gano K Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Andrew Thomas OT Hamstring Questionable Cordale Flott CB Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice Darren Waller TE Hamstring Did Not Participate In Practice Sterling Shepard WR Rest Full Participation In Practice Wan'Dale Robinson WR Knee Doubtful Deonte Banks CB Calf Limited Participation In Practice Gervarrius Owens S Hamstring Limited Participation In Practice

Cardinals vs. Giants Game Info

When: Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET

Sunday, September 17, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET Where: State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona

State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Cardinals Season Insights (2022)

The Cardinals ranked 22nd in total offense (323.5 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per game) last season.

With 26.4 points allowed per game on defense, which ranked second-worst in the NFL last season, Arizona were forced to lean on its 21st-ranked offense (20 points per contest) to keep it in games.

Offensively, the Cardinals ranked 18th in the NFL with 213.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 24th in passing yards allowed per contest (230.3).

Arizona ranked 22nd in run offense (110.2 rushing yards per game) and 14th in run defense (118.6 rushing yards allowed per game) last year.

The Cardinals owned the 26th-ranked turnover margin in the league last season at -5, forcing 20 turnovers (20th in NFL) while turning it over 25 times (27th in NFL).

Cardinals vs. Giants Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Giants (-4)

Giants (-4) Moneyline: Giants (-210), Cardinals (+170)

Giants (-210), Cardinals (+170) Total: 39.5 points

