Patriot League Games Today: How to Watch Patriot League Games, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season entering Week 3, the schedule includes five games that feature teams from the Patriot League. To make sure you catch all of the action, see the column below for details on how to watch.
Patriot League Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Holy Cross Crusaders at Yale Bulldogs
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Cornell Big Red at Lehigh Mountain Hawks
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Stonehill Skyhawks at Georgetown Hoyas
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Columbia Lions at Lafayette Leopards
|12:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Pennsylvania Quakers at Colgate Raiders
|1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
