The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (0-2) go on the road to play the Utah Tech Trailblazers (0-2) at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Northern Arizona is putting up 12.5 points per game on offense (97th in the FCS), and ranks 93rd on defense with 37.5 points allowed per game. Utah Tech ranks 59th in total yards per game (335.0), but it has been worse defensively, ranking 16th-worst in the FCS with 517.5 total yards surrendered per contest.

Northern Arizona vs. Utah Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Arizona vs. Utah Tech Key Statistics

Northern Arizona Utah Tech 354.5 (52nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 335.0 (63rd) 463.0 (93rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 517.5 (107th) 124.5 (72nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 76.0 (103rd) 230.0 (37th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 259.0 (17th) 1 (60th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 2 (14th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (53rd)

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Kai Millner has been a dual threat for Northern Arizona so far this season. He has 424 passing yards, completing 61.8% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes this season. He's rushed for 79 yards (39.5 ypg) on 19 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Devon Starling has collected 75 yards on 22 attempts.

Coleman Owen's team-leading 186 yards as a receiver have come on 11 catches (out of 15 targets) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Eastman has hauled in six passes while averaging 50.5 yards per game.

Hendrix Johnson has been the target of eight passes and racked up seven receptions for 51 yards, an average of 25.5 yards per contest.

Utah Tech Stats Leaders

Kobe Tracy has thrown for 326 yards on 45.5% passing while collecting three touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Ronnie Walker Jr. has run the ball 21 times for 107 yards.

Nygel Osborne has run for 50 yards across seven attempts.

Jaivian Lofton has collected six receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 163 (81.5 yards per game). He's been targeted two times and has one touchdown.

Rickie Johnson has 13 receptions (on 17 targets) for a total of 107 yards (53.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Beau Sparks' 10 receptions (on seven targets) have netted him 102 yards (51.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

