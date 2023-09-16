The Chicago Cubs (78-70) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when visiting the Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) at 8:10 PM ET on Saturday.

The Cubs will call on Kyle Hendricks (6-7) versus the Diamondbacks and Zach Davies (2-5).

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (6-7, 3.86 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Davies

Davies (2-5) takes the mound first for the Diamondbacks in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 6.81 ERA in 75 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

The righty's most recent time out was on Monday against the New York Mets, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.

In 16 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 6.81, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .286 against him.

Davies has recorded three quality starts this year.

Davies heads into this game with eight outings of five or more innings pitched this year.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks (6-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 22nd start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 33-year-old has pitched in 21 games this season with an ERA of 3.86, a 3.95 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.162.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 10 of them.

Hendricks has seven starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 21 chances this season.

Kyle Hendricks vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks rank 13th in MLB with 685 runs scored this season. They have a .251 batting average this campaign with 159 home runs (20th in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 7-for-22 with two doubles and two RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season against the right-hander.

