On Saturday, September 16 at 8:10 PM ET, the Chicago Cubs (78-70) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) at Chase Field. Kyle Hendricks will get the ball for the Cubs, while Zach Davies will take the mound for the Diamondbacks.

The Cubs are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Diamondbacks have -105 odds to win. The contest's over/under has been set at 9 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Hendricks - CHC (6-7, 3.86 ERA) vs Davies - ARI (2-5, 6.81 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Cubs Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -115 -105 - 9 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 82 times and won 47, or 57.3%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 47-35 (winning 57.3% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Chicago has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 4-5 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the total two times.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 37 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win 32 times in 73 chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or longer on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 4-3.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

