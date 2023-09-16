Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs will square off against Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on Saturday.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: ARID

ARID Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks' 159 home runs rank 20th in Major League Baseball.

Arizona is 16th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .413 this season.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of .251 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Arizona ranks 13th in the majors with 685 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .322 this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have shown patience at the plate this season with the fourth-best rate of strikeouts per game (7.8) among MLB offenses.

Arizona has an 8.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 24th in the majors.

Arizona has the 22nd-ranked ERA (4.63) in the majors this season.

The Diamondbacks have a combined WHIP of 1.336 as a pitching staff, which ranks 19th in MLB.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

The Diamondbacks will send Zach Davies (2-5) to the mound for his 17th start this season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed four hits in four innings pitched against the New York Mets on Monday.

He has three quality starts in 16 chances this season.

In 16 starts, Davies has pitched through or past the fifth inning eight times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 16 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 9/11/2023 Mets W 4-3 Away Zach Davies José Quintana 9/12/2023 Mets L 7-4 Away Ryne Nelson Jose Butto 9/13/2023 Mets L 7-1 Away Zac Gallen Joey Lucchesi 9/14/2023 Mets L 11-1 Away Merrill Kelly Kodai Senga 9/15/2023 Cubs W 6-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Justin Steele 9/16/2023 Cubs - Home Zach Davies Kyle Hendricks 9/17/2023 Cubs - Home Ryne Nelson Jordan Wicks 9/19/2023 Giants - Home Zac Gallen Alex Cobb 9/20/2023 Giants - Home Merrill Kelly Logan Webb 9/22/2023 Yankees - Away Brandon Pfaadt - 9/23/2023 Yankees - Away - -

