Saturday's game features the Chicago Cubs (78-70) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (77-72) facing off at Chase Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on September 16.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (6-7) to the mound, while Zach Davies (2-5) will take the ball for the Diamondbacks.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 16, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ARID

ARID Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Arizona and its foes are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 matchups.

The Diamondbacks have come away with 37 wins in the 80 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 32-41 when favored by -105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 51.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.6 runs per game (685 total), Arizona is the 13th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Diamondbacks have pitched to a 4.63 ERA this season, which ranks 22nd in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Schedule