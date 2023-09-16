The Arizona Cardinals are +50000 to win the Super Bowl, the poorest odds in the entire NFL as of September 16.

Cardinals Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC West: +6600

+6600 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +50000

Arizona Betting Insights

Arizona went 8-9-0 ATS last season.

A total of 10 Cardinals games last season went over the point total.

Offensively, Arizona ranked 22nd in the with 323.5 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 21st in total defense (348.9 yards allowed per contest).

The Cardinals won only one game at home last season, but three on the road.

Arizona won just one game when favored (1-2), while posting a 3-11 record as an underdog.

The Cardinals were 3-9 in the NFC, including 1-5 in the NFC West.

Cardinals Impact Players

James Conner ran for 782 yards (60.2 per game) and seven touchdowns in 13 games last year.

Also, Conner had 46 catches for 300 yards and one touchdown.

In the passing game, Marquise Brown scored three TDs, hauling in 67 balls for 709 yards (59.1 per game).

Zach Ertz had 47 receptions for 406 yards (40.6 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games a season ago.

Greg Dortch had 52 catches for 467 yards (29.2 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games.

Zaven Collins compiled one interception to go with 100 tackles, 11.0 TFL, two sacks, and six passes defended in 16 games last year.

Cardinals Player Futures

2023-24 Cardinals NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Commanders L 20-16 +10000 2 September 17 Giants - +8000 3 September 24 Cowboys - +1000 4 October 1 @ 49ers - +700 5 October 8 Bengals - +1400 6 October 15 @ Rams - +10000 7 October 22 @ Seahawks - +5000 8 October 29 Ravens - +1600 9 November 5 @ Browns - +1800 10 November 12 Falcons - +5000 11 November 19 @ Texans - +40000 12 November 26 Rams - +10000 13 December 3 @ Steelers - +6600 BYE - - - - 15 December 17 49ers - +700 16 December 24 @ Bears - +12500 17 December 31 @ Eagles - +750 18 January 7 Seahawks - +5000

