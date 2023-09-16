The Arizona Wildcats (1-1) and the UTEP Miners (1-2) square off at Arizona Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Arizona is compiling 31 points per game on offense, which ranks them 62nd in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 41st, giving up 17 points per contest. UTEP is putting up 368.7 total yards per contest on offense this season (85th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 324.7 total yards per game (57th-ranked).

Read on below for all the details on how to watch this game on Pac-12 Network.

Arizona vs. UTEP Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona vs. UTEP Key Statistics

Arizona UTEP 454.5 (53rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 368.7 (20th) 285.5 (29th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 324.7 (115th) 138.5 (82nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 196.3 (36th) 316 (18th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 172.3 (112th) 7 (128th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (121st) 2 (74th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (109th)

Arizona Stats Leaders

Jayden de Laura leads Arizona with 627 yards (313.5 ypg) on 50-of-70 passing with five touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 91 rushing yards on 11 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Michael Wiley has run for 85 yards (42.5 per game) on 21 carries, while also checking in with 117 yards in the passing game (on 14 catches).

Tetairoa McMillan's team-high 226 yards as a receiver have come on 11 receptions (out of 14 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jonah Coleman has been the target of seven passes and compiled six grabs for 81 yards, an average of 40.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

UTEP Stats Leaders

Gavin Hardison has thrown for 494 yards (164.7 ypg) while completing 65.7% of his passes and recording four touchdown passes with four interceptions this season. He's also run for 38 yards .

Deion Hankins is his team's leading rusher with 46 carries for 255 yards, or 85.0 per game. He's found the end zone one time on the ground, as well.

Torrance Burgess Jr. has run for 177 yards across 29 carries, scoring one touchdown.

Kelly Akharaiyi leads his squad with 161 receiving yards on 10 receptions with one touchdown.

Tyrin Smith has 14 receptions (on 22 targets) for a total of 127 yards (42.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jeremiah Ballard's nine targets have resulted in seven catches for 110 yards.

