The Arizona Wildcats (1-1) are massive 17.5-point favorites on Saturday, September 16, 2023 against the UTEP Miners (1-2). The over/under is set at 57.5 points for the game.

Arizona is totaling 454.5 yards per game on offense, which ranks 39th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the Wildcats rank 32nd, giving up 285.5 yards per game. With 368.7 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, UTEP ranks 84th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 58th, surrendering 324.7 total yards per game.

Arizona vs. UTEP Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Arizona Stadium TV Channel: Pac-12 Network

Arizona vs UTEP Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Arizona -17.5 -115 -105 57.5 -110 -110 -800 +550

In 12 games last year, Jayden de Laura passed for 3,685 yards (307.1 per game), with 25 touchdowns and 13 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.5%.

Also, de Laura rushed for 122 yards and four TDs.

On the ground, Michael Wiley scored eight touchdowns and picked up 771 yards (64.3 per game).

Also, Wiley had 36 receptions for 349 yards and three touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Dorian Singer scored six TDs, catching 66 balls for 1,105 yards (92.1 per game).

In 12 games, Jacob Cowing had 84 catches for 1,026 yards (85.5 per game) and seven touchdowns.

Jaxen Turner had two interceptions to go with 54 tackles, two TFL, one sack, and two passes defended last year.

Hunter Echols posted 3.5 sacks to go with four TFL and 48 tackles in 12 games.

Jerry Roberts one TFL and 67 tackles a season ago.

In 2022, Christian Young had 54 tackles, five TFL, 0.5 sacks, and one pass defended.

