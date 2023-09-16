Arizona State vs. Fresno State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - September 16
The Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) will look to upset the Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0) on Saturday, September 16, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The Bulldogs are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3 points. The over/under for the outing is 50.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Fresno State vs. Arizona State matchup in this article.
Arizona State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tempe, Arizona
- Venue: Sun Devil Stadium
Arizona State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fresno State Moneyline
|Arizona State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Fresno State (-3)
|50.5
|-160
|+135
|DraftKings
|Fresno State (-3)
|51
|-162
|+136
|FanDuel
|Fresno State (-3)
|50.5
|-156
|+130
Arizona State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- Arizona State has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.
- Fresno State has a record of 1-0-0 against the spread this season.
Arizona State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+9000
|Bet $100 to win $9000
