The Fresno State Bulldogs (2-0) and the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-1) meet at Sun Devil Stadium on Saturday, September 16, 2023.

Despite having a bottom-25 scoring defense that ranks 23rd-worst in the FBS (33 points allowed per game), Fresno State has played better on the other side of the ball, ranking 38th in the FBS by putting up 36.5 points per game. Arizona State ranks 21st-worst in total yards per game on offense (324), but at least it has been dominating on defense, ranking 23rd-best in total yards allowed per game (265).

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 16, 2023

Saturday, September 16, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Arizona State vs. Fresno State Key Statistics

Arizona State Fresno State 324 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 425.5 (67th) 265 (19th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 364.5 (71st) 122.5 (97th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.5 (93rd) 201.5 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 297 (31st) 1 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (34th) 0 (121st) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (74th)

Arizona State Stats Leaders

Jaden Rashada has compiled 403 yards on 56.7% passing while recording three touchdown passes with one interception this season.

Cameron Skattebo has run for 133 yards on 31 carries so far this year while scoring two times on the ground. He's also tacked on five catches, totaling 40 yards.

DeCarlos Brooks has rushed for 90 yards on 21 carries.

Xavier Guillory's 120 receiving yards (60 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine receptions on 15 targets with one touchdown.

Elijhah Badger has six receptions (on 11 targets) for a total of 99 yards (49.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Jalin Conyers' six receptions (on eight targets) have netted him 68 yards (34 ypg).

Fresno State Stats Leaders

Mikey Keene has recorded 589 yards (294.5 ypg) on 54-of-83 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Elijah Gilliam has racked up 179 yards on 40 carries while finding the end zone two times as a runner.

Mac Dalena has been handed the ball one time this year and racked up 33 yards (16.5 per game). He's also helped out in the pass game with five grabs for 55 yards

Erik Brooks' leads his squad with 265 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 17 receptions (out of 22 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Jaelen Gill has hauled in 11 receptions totaling 105 yards, finding the end zone one time as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tre Watson has compiled nine receptions for 77 yards, an average of 38.5 yards per game.

