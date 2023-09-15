The Week 3 college football slate includes 13 games involving schools from the Big Ten. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.

Big Ten Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins 7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 15 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Georgia Southern Eagles at Wisconsin Badgers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Penn State Nittany Lions at Illinois Fighting Illini 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Louisville Cardinals vs. Indiana Hoosiers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Virginia Tech Hokies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Northwestern Wildcats at Duke Blue Devils 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo) Western Michigan Broncos at Iowa Hawkeyes 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 BTN (Live stream on Fubo) Minnesota Golden Gophers at North Carolina Tar Heels 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 ESPN (Live stream on Fubo) Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio State Buckeyes 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 FOX (Live stream on Fubo) Washington Huskies at Michigan State Spartans 5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Peacock Northern Illinois Huskies at Nebraska Cornhuskers 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 NBC (Live stream on Fubo) Bowling Green Falcons at Michigan Wolverines 7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16 BTN (Live stream on Fubo)

