Big Ten Games Today: How to Watch Big Ten Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 3
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:27 PM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Week 3 college football slate includes 13 games involving schools from the Big Ten. Wanting to catch every red-zone opportunity, two-minute drill, and goal-line stand? Find info below on how to watch.
Big Ten Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Virginia Cavaliers at Maryland Terrapins
|7:00 PM ET, Friday, September 15
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Georgia Southern Eagles at Wisconsin Badgers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Penn State Nittany Lions at Illinois Fighting Illini
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Louisville Cardinals vs. Indiana Hoosiers
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Virginia Tech Hokies at Rutgers Scarlet Knights
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Northwestern Wildcats at Duke Blue Devils
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ACC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Western Michigan Broncos at Iowa Hawkeyes
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Minnesota Golden Gophers at North Carolina Tar Heels
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Western Kentucky Hilltoppers at Ohio State Buckeyes
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington Huskies at Michigan State Spartans
|5:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Peacock
|Northern Illinois Huskies at Nebraska Cornhuskers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Syracuse Orange at Purdue Boilermakers
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|NBC (Live stream on Fubo)
|Bowling Green Falcons at Michigan Wolverines
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 16
|BTN (Live stream on Fubo)
