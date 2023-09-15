In Mohave County, Arizona, there are interesting high school football matchups on the schedule this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Mohave County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Mohave High School at Kingman High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

7:00 PM AZT on September 15 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Moon Valley High School at Lee Williams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

7:00 PM AZT on September 15 Location: Kingman, AZ

Kingman, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

El Capitan at Joseph City High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

7:00 PM AZT on September 15 Location: Joseph City, AZ

Joseph City, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Anthem Preparatory Academy at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center