Is there high school football on the docket this week in Gila County, Arizona? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Gila County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Fountain Hills High School at Payson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

7:00 PM AZT on September 15 Location: Payson, AZ

Payson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Globe High School at Miami High School