The Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) carry a three-game losing streak into a matchup versus the Chicago Cubs (78-69), at 9:40 PM ET on Friday.

The Cubs will look to Justin Steele (16-3) against the Diamondbacks and Brandon Pfaadt (1-8).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Steele - CHC (16-3, 2.83 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (1-8, 6.25 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Pfaadt

The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (1-8) out for his 16th start of the season. He is 1-8 with a 6.25 ERA and 72 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw six innings against the Chicago Cubs, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.

The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.25, with 8.0 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .286 batting average against him.

Pfaadt has three quality starts this year.

Pfaadt has put up 10 starts this season that he pitched five or more innings.

In one of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Brandon Pfaadt vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has the 12th-ranked slugging percentage (.418) and ranks 14th in home runs hit (175) in all of MLB. They have a collective .254 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 1266 total hits and seventh in MLB play scoring 737 runs.

Pfaadt has thrown six innings, giving up four earned runs on seven hits while striking out four against the Cubs this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Justin Steele

Steele (16-3) will take the mound for the Cubs, his 28th start of the season.

The left-hander gave up one earned run and allowed six hits in seven innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 2.83 and 9.0 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .245 in 27 games this season.

He's looking to extend his five-game quality start streak.

Steele has pitched five or more innings in 15 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 27 appearances this season, he has finished seven without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 28-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.83), 15th in WHIP (1.138), and 24th in K/9 (9.0).

Justin Steele vs. Diamondbacks

The Diamondbacks have scored 679 runs this season, which ranks 14th in MLB. They have 1249 hits, 14th in baseball, with 157 home runs (21st in the league).

The Diamondbacks have gone 6-for-26 with a double and an RBI in seven innings this season against the left-hander.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.