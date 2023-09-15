Dansby Swanson and the Chicago Cubs square off against Tommy Pham and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Chase Field.

The favored Cubs have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +110. The game's total has been set at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Diamondbacks gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 15, 2023

Friday, September 15, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -135 +110 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Recent Betting Performance

The Diamondbacks have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, the Diamondbacks and their foes are 3-6-1 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Betting Records & Stats

The Diamondbacks have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 36 times (45.6%) in those contests.

Arizona has a record of 21-29 in games where sportsbooks have it as underdogs of at least +110 on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Games involving Arizona have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 63 of 148 chances this season.

In 11 games with a line this season, the Diamondbacks have a mark of 6-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Diamondbacks Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 38-35 38-37 28-28 48-44 51-51 25-21

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.