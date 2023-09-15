Friday's game features the Chicago Cubs (78-69) and the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-72) clashing at Chase Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET on September 15.

The Cubs will give the ball to Justin Steele (16-3, 2.83 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 17 on the season, and the Diamondbacks will turn to Brandon Pfaadt (1-8, 6.25 ERA).

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Friday, September 15, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET Where: Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona

Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Diamondbacks vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Cubs 6, Diamondbacks 5.

Total Prediction for Diamondbacks vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Diamondbacks Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Diamondbacks have a record of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Arizona and its foes are 3-6-1 in its previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Diamondbacks' past 10 games.

The Diamondbacks have been victorious in 36, or 45.6%, of the 79 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Arizona has a win-loss record of 21-29 when favored by +110 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Diamondbacks have a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Arizona is the No. 14 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (679 total runs).

Diamondbacks pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.63 ERA this year, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Diamondbacks Schedule