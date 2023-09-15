If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Coconino County, Arizona, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Coconino County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Flagstaff High School at Desert Sunrise High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM AZT on September 15

Maricopa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Coconino High School at Arcadia High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Greyhills Academy High School at Red Mesa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

Teec Nos Pos, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mayer High School at Williams High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

Williams, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Page High School at Monument Valley High School