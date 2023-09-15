Arizona High School Football Live Streams in Coconino County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Coconino County, Arizona, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.
Coconino County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Flagstaff High School at Desert Sunrise High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Maricopa, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Coconino High School at Arcadia High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Phoenix, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greyhills Academy High School at Red Mesa High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Teec Nos Pos, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mayer High School at Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Williams, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Page High School at Monument Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Kayenta, AZ
- Conference: North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
