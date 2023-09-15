Vroom vroom! Fire up your engines and get ready for all the Formula 1, NASCAR Cup Series, and NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series action you can watch today. See when and how to watch or stream auto racing action on Friday, September 15.

Watch Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix - Practice 1

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 5:25 AM ET

5:25 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch Formula 1: Singapore Grand Prix - Practice 2

Series: Formula 1

Formula 1 Game Time: 8:55 AM ET

8:55 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Food City 300 - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Cup Series: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Qualifying

Series: NASCAR Cup Series

NASCAR Cup Series Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Watch NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series: Food City 300

Series: NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series

NASCAR Xfinity Racing Series Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: USA Network

USA Network Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

