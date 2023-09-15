Want to know how to watch high school football games in Apache County, Arizona this week? We have you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Apache County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week

Greyhills Academy High School at Red Mesa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15

7:00 PM AZT on September 15 Location: Teec Nos Pos, AZ

Teec Nos Pos, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ganado High School at Winslow High School