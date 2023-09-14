Arizona High School Football Live Streams in Pima County This Week
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:09 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Pima County, Arizona this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Catalina Foothills High School at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on September 14
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Cienega High School at Walden Grove High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Sahuarita, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Palo Verde High School at Tanque Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Empire High School at Pueblo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mountain View High School - Marana at Marana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Marana, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buena High School at Tucson High Magnet School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Valley Vista High School at Salpointe Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ray High School at Baboquivari High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on September 15
- Location: Sells, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
