Pete Alonso and the New York Mets (67-78) will take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks (76-71) at Citi Field on Thursday, September 14. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The Mets are the favorite in this one, at -120, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +100 odds to win. The total for the contest has been listed at 7 runs.

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023

Thursday, September 14, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Citi Field Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga - NYM (10-7, 3.07 ERA) vs Merrill Kelly - ARI (11-6, 3.27 ERA)

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Mets Moneyline Diamondbacks Moneyline Run Line Total DraftKings -120 +100 - 7 Bet on this game with DraftKings BetMGM -120 +100 - 7 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Discover More About This Game

Diamondbacks vs. Mets Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mets have been favored 81 times and won 45, or 55.6%, of those games.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Mets have a 38-34 record (winning 52.8% of their games).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 54.5% chance to win.

The Mets have a 2-3 record from the five games they were favored on the moneyline over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), New York and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Diamondbacks have won in 36, or 46.2%, of the 78 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Diamondbacks have a mark of 25-38 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and have gone 3-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Arizona and its opponents are 2-7-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Diamondbacks Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +8000 13th 2nd Win NL West +20000 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.